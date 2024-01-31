I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch - Andre Ayew on AFCON fiasco

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has taken responsibility for the chaotic performance of the team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

His apology was done in a video he posted on his Instagram account eight days after a hapless display saw Mozambique equalise two goals in added time to eliminate Ghana from the tournament.



“As the captain of the squad , I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body,” he said.



“In Football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger individually and collectively.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years