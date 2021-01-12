I take inspiration from Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic – Gladson Awako

Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako

Ghana Premier League star Gladson Awako has disclosed the reason behind his impressive form.

Awako has earned many admirers with his outstanding form for Great Olympics in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



His form has seen Olympics record one of their best runs in the Ghana Premier League in recent seasons.



Speaking in an Asempa FM interview, the 30-year-old said that he draws inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic who despite being at the twilight of their career are scoring goals for their respective clubs.



Awako says for now he is enjoying his game and that has been the secret to his good form.

“With football, you get to enjoy it the most when you’re experienced in age and play. I can cite examples in the stories of Luka Modric, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and Zlatan (Ibrahimovic),” Awako told Asempa FM in an interview.



“At their respective ages now, they are still prominent in their teams. Modric won the Ballon D’or at the age of 32-33. At this age, I feel I am now enjoying the game more,” he revealed.



Awako also indicated that he will consider coaching when he hangs up his boots.



When quizzed on whether he wants to venture into coaching after playing, he replied: “In the future, it is something I want to get into”.