I take my freekick inspiration from Lionel Messi – Percious Boah

Black Satellites and Dreams FC forward Percious Boah has revealed that he takes his freekick inspiration from Argentine and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.
Boah at a younger age has converted some great kicks in competitive games at the International level.
The Dreams FC attacker attributed his ability to convert set pieces to God, hard work, training, and also mentoring the six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.
“It is God, hard work, training that has made me perfect in scoring freekicks.”
“Lionel Messi is my mentor when it comes to taking of freekicks and scoring,” he told Ezra FM.
Percious Boah led the Black Satellites to win the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.
