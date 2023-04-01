7
I thought football fans were passionate in Ghana until I went to Morocco - Kwame Opoku

Kwame Poku44 Kwame Poku

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku has expressed his surprise at how passionate football fans are in Morocoo.

He has revealed he thought fans in his native Ghana were crazy about the sport until he switched to the North Africa country earlier this year.

The Ghanaian forward, who transferred to Moroccan outfit Olympique Khouribga during the mid-season window, has been deeply impressed by the country's fan base.

“At first I thought Ghanaian fans were passionate about football till I came to Morocco. Since I moved here, I realised Moroccans love football extremely," he told 3 Sports.

"At my club Olympique Khouribga, we take long flights to away games to still meet our fans at the stadium. When the national team is playing you can see the support from social media and even on the streets.”

