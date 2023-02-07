0
Menu
Sports

I took a big risk to play in France – Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana Stade Rennais 620x413 1 610x400 Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has disclosed that he took a very big risk to move to France and play for Stade Rennes.

According to the former FC Nordjisland player he had no clue what was in stock for him in France but felt it was a big opportunity for him to move from Denmark to France.

“Moving to France was a risk, but I was willing to take it because I felt like at that moment it was the best thing for me,” the player told Southampton news.

Kamaldeen had a good start to his campaign in France, playing some big matches which includes a victory over star-studded PSG.

However, the winger dropped down the pecking order after encountering some injuries that kept him out of action.

“I think overall, I’m happy with what happened in France, obviously we had some setbacks with injuries and everything. But I started very well and after the injury, I had some pretty good games,” he said.

The winger played 34 matches in the French Ligue 1, scoring 5 goals with 2 assists.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Related Articles: