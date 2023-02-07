I took a big risk to play in France – Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has disclosed that he took a very big risk to move to France and play for Stade Rennes.

According to the former FC Nordjisland player he had no clue what was in stock for him in France but felt it was a big opportunity for him to move from Denmark to France.



“Moving to France was a risk, but I was willing to take it because I felt like at that moment it was the best thing for me,” the player told Southampton news.



Kamaldeen had a good start to his campaign in France, playing some big matches which includes a victory over star-studded PSG.



However, the winger dropped down the pecking order after encountering some injuries that kept him out of action.

“I think overall, I’m happy with what happened in France, obviously we had some setbacks with injuries and everything. But I started very well and after the injury, I had some pretty good games,” he said.



The winger played 34 matches in the French Ligue 1, scoring 5 goals with 2 assists.







JNA/KPE