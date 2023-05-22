I took my penalty kicks with courage – Frimpong Manso

Former Ghanaian international Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Frimpong Manso has disclosed what made him one of the best penalty takers during his days with Asante Kotoko and the Black Stars was his courage.

Manso was regarded as one of the best spot takers in the local league during his days with Kumasi Cornerstone from 1983-1986 before joining Asante Kotoko, where he established himself as a household name for the Porcupine Warriors from 1992-1995.



According to the former Ghanaian international, there was nothing special about his kicks but he always built courage to take penalties unlike others who could equally play and score but lacked the courage to do that.



“Penalty taking has to do with courage. Many can play and score but they lack the courage to do that. Imagine taking penalties during training sessions, everyone plays and scores because there is no pressure. When you lead in a game with a 3-0 margin and there is a spot kick for your side, even when you fail to convert it there is no pressure. However, when you are awarded a penalty in the 90th minute and that is the only chance to equalize, everyone will move away from the ball”, he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



Speaking on one of his historic moments, Man said “In one of my Black Stars games in Accra, we had already lost 1-0 to Gabon in Libreville and we were awarded a penalty in the dying embers of the game. We had Mohammed Polo, George Alhassan among others and I went ahead to pick the ball and I converted neatly from the spot so that is the courage I’m talking about.”

He added that plans are underway to kick start his own football academy and that his doors are widely opened for investors who are ready to buy into his vision.



Manso, 64, is currently unattached after leaving Division One outfit Nkoranza Warriors in February 2022, having also been handled Asante Kotoko, Ghana’s male U-17, Eleven Wonders and Kenpong Football Academy.



