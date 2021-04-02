I trained Sammy Adjei to become a better goalkeeper – Eben Dida

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida

Former Accra Hearts of Oak shot Stopper Eben Armah Dida has revealed how he played a major role in Sammy Adjei's career as a goalkeeper.

According to Dida, he trained him to become a better shot-stopper when he joined the club as a young goalkeeper.



Asked about how Sammy Adjei relegated him to the bench, he said, “It got to some points where I was doing the selection with the coach, Jones Attoquayefio, in fact, I was the one who trained Sammy Adjei to become a better goalkeeper. I prepared him very well"

“Before he got the opportunity to keep the post, Jones came to me and said, Eben, I can see you are tired because of the matches you’ve played so let’s give Sammy the chance and push him to the national level and I told him I have thought of it already. So from there I approach Sammy and tell it is your time, he thought I was just joking but it became a reality,” he told Television CK in an interview.