I turned down CEO jobs for GHALCA job – Oduro Nyarko

Oduro Nyarko is a former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars

Oduro Nyarko, the former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars has confirmed his new job as the Administrative Manager of the Ghana League Clubs Association.

Oduro Nyarko told Peace FM that he has been given a 12-month contract to man the GHALCA officer.



Disclosing the reason for taking on the role, the veteran football administrator said he considered his age and the demands of the job before accepting the offer.



He said that the GHALCA job is less rigorous compared to being the CEO of a club.



“I have been given a year contract as Administrative Manager of GHALCA. I have started working. Despite being the Secretary of the Elections Committee, I will still serve as Administrative Manager to the next administrations.



It’s more difficult being a CEO of a club than being GHALCA’s administrative manager. This involves a lot of documentation and manning the secretariat. The CEO job is more difficult so I had to turn down several clubs who approached me to be their CEO. I considered my age and the activities involved and I opted for the GHALCA job. This less-rigorous compared to being CEO”, he said.

Oduro Nyarko is also the secretary of GHALCA’s election committee and he has provided updates on the upcoming election.



He disclosed that in line with the Covid-19 protocols, GHALCA there have been a changed in the initial venue for the elections.



He also said that all the contestants were through an eligibility process and passed.



“No one raised concerns about the eligibility of any of the aspirants. When we opened nominations, we vetted their forms and the candidate themselves and we satisfied. There is no disqualification”.