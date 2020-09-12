Sports News

I turned down a move to join Manchester United - Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah scoring against Manchester United

Former Ghana International, Anthony Yeboah, has revealed how he turned down an offer to play for Premier League giants, Manchester United.

Leeds United signed the Ghanaian striker initially on loan from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in January 1995.



Despite his great form in the Bundesliga, the English side wanted proof of the pudding before permanently signing the former Okwawu United player.



'At that time, Leeds was not sure I could play in English football, so they only loaned me for six months and wanted to test me before maybe they could sign me,' Yeboah told Sportsmail.



After seeing through an impressive half-season at Leeds United, Tony Yeboah disclosed that Manchester United came knocking with a good offer to switch camps to join Sir Alex Ferguson’s side which included the likes of Eric Cantona.

However, the striker turned down the offer and decided to stay at the Yorkshire club for a transfer fee of £3.4 million.



He said, “After six months, I was fantastic and I had an offer from Manchester United. But I decided to stay at Leeds because of the way the fans treated me. I couldn't have gone to any other club.”



Yeboah scored a total of 32 goals for Leeds United in 66 appearances and won the club’s Player of the Year.

