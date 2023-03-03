1
I use five or six days to prepare my boys for Hearts game - Olympics coach

Kobi Mensah Accra Great Olympics head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah says he used five or six days to prepare his lads for the Hearts of Oak game due to their poor fitness levels. 

According to him, he had a short time to get the stamina and endurance of the players to a high level ahead of the league game.

The Dade boys beat Accra Hearts of Oak in the Accra derby by 1-0. The goal was scored by Samuel Abbey Quaye from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

"I feel good and I am very happy because it has not been easy coming into this game it was a problem for me. Because of the level I met there was no time and I had to use five or six days to prepare these boys in terms of their stamina and endurance was bad," he said after the game.

"The very first day I saw them on Tuesday on tactical grounds they saw more of the ball but at the end, we have gotten the most important three points,"

