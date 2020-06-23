Sports News

I used Kotoko matches to prove my worth- Bernard Don Bortey

Accra Hearts of Oak S.C legend, Bernard Don Bortey has revealed how he used Asante Kotoko matches to prove his worth.

The 34-year-old was one of the most feared players to have ever graced the Ghana Premier League.



Bortey was part of Hearts of Oak team that dominated the local scene and the continent from 2000 to 2004.



Recalling what he described as fond memories against Kotoko, Bortey told Graphic Sports that he was always conditioned and in high spirits to beat Kotoko whenever they met.

“The euphoria surrounding Hearts and Kotoko matches was enough to prepare you for the task ahead. It motivated me enough to score Kotoko anytime we met.”



“Every player in our time wanted to play in matches involving Kotoko because it gave one the platform to prove one’s worth to the supporters,” he noted.



Bortey played for nine years for the Phobians from 2001-2010 and won four Ghana Premier League titles, CAF Confederation Cup, as well as became the joint top scorer in the 2002 league season.

