I used to be a bedwetter - Muntari reveals childhood secret

Ex-Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has opened up about some of the childhood struggles he endured which among others include bedwetting.

Muntari revealed that he used to suffer from bedwetting, a condition known as involuntary urination that happens at night while sleeping.



Recalling his childhood experiences, Muntari shared that the bedwetting problem was so severe that it occurred at any time, even during afternoon naps.



He recalled an incident when he visited his aunt in Kumasi at the age of around 11 or 12 years old.



During his stay, Muntari disclsoed that he unexpectedly wet the mat on which he slept on, which deeply affected him emotionally.



"My mom took me to my aunt at Abuabo in Kumasi. I was around 11, 12 years, but then I was wetting the bed a lot.



It came unknowingly at any time. We could just sleep in the afternoon, not in the evening, then I would just wet the mat; it wasn't even a bed," Muntari told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

The situation became an embarrassment and frustration for young Muntari, and it had a profound effect on his self-esteem.



His aunt, unable to cope with the situation, eventually sent him back to Konongo, his hometown. He noted that the rejection from his aunt deeply hurt him.



“My aunty sent me back to Konongo, I was really hurt. It was sometime that my mom took me that was why I was brought back,” Muntari shared in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Muntari disclosed that it was around his formative years that he got his breakthrough in football but with time, his bedwetting seized.



JNA/KPE