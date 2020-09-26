I used to borrow money from yoghurt sellers – Former Hearts striker reveals

Former Hearts of Oak striker Gilbert Fiamenyo has opened up about the struggles he endured during his stint with the club.

Fiamenyo says contrary perceptions that he made some decent monies with Hearts, his finances were not any good.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, Fiamenyo said that salaries were most of the time not paid on time.



The delays, he says made him rely on ‘yoghurt’ sellers for support.



“I sometimes owed yoghurt sellers because the salaries delayed. I used to borrow money from them. So when I get money then I pay back. There were times I borrowed monies from other people”, Fiamenyo said.



Fiamenyo further said that he was not only person who relied on fans and friends to survive.

He claimed that the situation is common among players in the Ghana Premier League.



“Most players do it but they don’t say the truth. We just loved the team but we didn’t get anything. My salary at Hearts was GHC450. I don’t want to destroy the image of the club but it’s something that happens in the GPL”.



Hans Kwofie, a former Ashgold star who was also in the Angel FM studios confirmed Fiamenyo’s claims.



He recounted how he used to drive to people homes with his friends to plead for money.



“It is true. I used visit homes of big men with my friends to ask for money after training”, he said.

The welfare of players in the Ghana Premier League has been a topic for concern for ages.



Calls have been made for the GFA and government to institute a minimum wage for players in the Ghana Premier League.



In the manifestos of the two leading political parties, the NDC promised to pay a GHC1500 allowance to players while the NPP promised to expand the GHC500 per athlete allowance which began this year.



