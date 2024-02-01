I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time - Kobbie Mainoo after scoring first Man Utd goal

Man Utd player, Kobbie Mainoo

English player of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo expressed delight after netting his first goal for Manchester United in the FA Cup.

In a thrilling FA Cup showdown on Sunday, Kobbie Mainoo showcased his scoring prowess by netting his first-ever senior goal for Manchester United.



The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over League Two side Newport County at Rodney Parade, securing progress to the fifth round.



Following the intense six-goal spectacle, Mainoo took a moment to reflect on this significant milestone during a post-match interview with MUTV.



The 18-year-old said, "It’s a big point in my career. Obviously, coming in and scoring my first goal. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time. It’s been amazing."

Reacting to the significance of the cup victory, Mainoo said, "Every cup win is important; it’s the next step to the final goal, which is winning a trophy. So it’s very important."



Mianoo who has played for England at the youth level is still eligible to play for the Ghana national team.



