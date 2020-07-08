Sports News

I’ve changed a lot of things in order to succeed – Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew says he has had to make some adjustments in his life and his craft to be able to realize the full potential of his talents.

For a long time, close friends and associates of Jordan wondered if he was going to unpack and demonstrated all the faith that his father had reposed in him while growing up.



It has been speculated that Ghana legend Abedi Pele rates Jordan as the more naturally gifted footballer among his sons and was confident he will the most successful amongst them.



That prophecy took long in coming but in the last several months, Jordan has upped his game and has become one of the most talked-about African stars in the English Premier League.



Jordan says feeling loved at this current club has been crucial for his confidence and subsequent improved performances. He also adds that a radical attitudinal change has been pivotal in his revival.

"The first season wasn’t great but in the dressing room, in the building, the people were good to me and so I really wanted to stay. My family were happy as well in London, so everything was good. On the football side, it was a bit difficult but I had confidence in myself that I could make it," he told Premier League Productions.



"Thanks to the football club, the manager, the Chairman, Dougie [Freedman], the staff, I think they all had faith in me and that’s why they signed me. That’s why things have changed. I’ve tried to do my best every time and when you work hard you get rewarded.



"I’ve changed a lot of things: my attitude, my desire to succeed, a bit of luck. When you work hard, you provoke the luck. I just wanted to do well this season; I came with big ambitions and things have changed but there’s still room for improvement."

