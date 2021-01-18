‘I’ve not signed any deal with Kotoko’ – Zakaria Mumuni

Former WAFA skipper, Zakaria Mumuni

Former WAFA skipper Zakaria Mumuni has rubbished reports that he has signed a deal with Asante Kotoko ahead of the opening of the second round transfer window.

The former Black Stars B winger whose contract with AS Vita Club of Congo DR expired recently has been widely reported to have inked a two-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.



But the player, who was taken aback by the news, has refuted the reports insisting nothing concrete has been agreed by both parties.



The influential winger who can also serve as a playmaker admitted talks are ongoing but denied signing for the Reds.



In an exclusive chat with footballmadeinghana.com, Zakaria Mumuni refuted the reports claiming he’s shocked by the news.



“It’s not true. Nothing has been agreed,” he said.

“I’m aware my manager is in talks with Kotoko but I have not signed for them yet. I don’t know where the news is coming from,” he added.



Mumuni after excelling with WAFA and rising to the position of skipper joined Aduana Stars where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2017.



He joined AS Vita Club where he featured for them in the DR Congo Ligue 1 and also in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.



With several offers trickling in from both local and international clubs, Zakaria could be seen signing for another club either than Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors are yet to firm up their negotiations.