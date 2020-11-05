I’ve set the pace, other great players will join GPL soon – Gyan

Black Stars General Captain Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars General Captain, Asamoah Gyan, who has joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, has said his presence in the topflight league will attract other great players.

According to Asamoah Gyan, arriving at a decision to play in the Ghana Premier League wasn’t easy because of his long-term absence from active football due to injuries.



“It wasn’t easy accepting to come and play in the Ghana Premier League but sometimes you have to accept certain things. The last time I played football was in January – I got injured and came back in the COVID-19 era. I wasn’t playing football, I had to play tennis to keep myself fit. I’m now okay, injury-wise, everything is fine so I decided to start working, I gained a bit of weight, honestly, I added a bit of weight, so I need to get back in shape before I can start playing football,” he said.



The former Sunderland attacker further said that his presence in the domestic league will bring more exposure and attract other great players to the league.



“Personally, I don’t feel any pressure. I am here to enjoy myself, I want to get fit, enjoy myself on the pitch, make the fans happy, do what I can do on the field, help the young ones – because most of them look up to me so playing around me will push them to do more.

“The most important thing is to stay fit and make sure I can deliver. Also, me being in the Ghanaian league will bring more exposure to the world.



“Since I signed for Legon Cities, it is everywhere – everybody is talking about Legon Cities and the league and how it is going to be like.



“There are a lot of players who even want to come back home to play, but we have not seen it yet. I know a lot of players who are eager to play here but somebody has to set the pace. I remember when I went to the UAE there was a lot of criticism and everything but at the end of the day, a lot of them came there to play their football, so who knows, I am just here to help and enjoy my football,” Gyan added.