I’ve spent GH₵5 million to clear some of the debt of past management – Otumfuo

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has opened up on why he has decided not to hand over the club to any individual to run at the moment.

According to him, he is still paying for a debt left behind by the past management of the club.



During a meeting with players, coaching staff, and the interim management committee of the club on Thursday, April 18, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said he has so far spent GH₵5 million to clear some of the debt.



“I spent GH₵5 million to clear some of the debt of past management. This is the reason I don’t want to hand over my team to any individual at the moment.

“I will personally call the GFA to dissolve Kotoko before you take the club to relegation,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.



Meanwhile, Otumfuo has charged Asante Kotoko to as a matter of urgency, turn around the poor form of seven games without a win.



Ahead of the Ghana Premier League game against Samartex FC this weekend, Otumfuo has implored the team to ensure victory at the end of the contest.