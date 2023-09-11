I've started scouting programme to give back to Ghana - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has stated that he has embarked on a scouting programme to unearth talent for the nation.

According to Paintsil, the new adventure is a form of giving back to the country because it was through the same means he became an asset at the Black Stars.



Speaking with GhanaWeb, he disclosed that late Ghanaian coach



Emmanuel Kwasi Afrane spotted him while he was playing in Berekum.



"Myself, Ofori Quaye, Patrick Villas, Isaac Vorsah, and Mamunatu Suleman. We bring all these players to come and play for the young boys... I always say that never forget where you come from, always remember where you come from. because was scouted by EK Afrane while I was in Berekum. So it's good to follow in his footsteps.



"I believed that when scouted me, I was able to do well for the nation. So I want to repay that and tell those young boys that they have the freedom to play. They are not in bondage, they are not in prison and they cannot showcase their talent. So that's all about the scouting program," he added.



John Paintsil owns the John Paintsil Football Academy, which he named after himself. The team is now playing in Ghana's low-tier league and hopes to qualify for the country's second-tier league in the coming years.

