'I want Ghana to play like Argentina' - NPP MP reacts to Black Stars performance against Angola

The Black Stars of Ghana

"I want Ghana to play like Argentina," Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi said while reacting to the Black Stars' win over Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The Black Stars on Thursday, March 23, defeated the Palancas Negras of Angola 1-0 in the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers through Antoine Semenyo's 96th-minute goal.



Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi who was not really impressed with the performance hoped that the team can give better performances in the future like Argentina.



"As for the match, I think the rains brought us good luck and I hope we perform better considering the time we scored our goal I hope we do it earlier in our next games. I think it gives the coach a bit of a notch because it was his first game and a defeat wouldn't have gone down well for him because of our society."



"I wish the coach and the players well and I hope that synergy could be achieved and hope that he will give the players on the bench more playing time. I'm also of the opinion that we need to reduce the number of foreign players on our team because teamwork is very important. Teamwork regardless of the individual players is very important and that's what I like about the Germans."



"Because for them the players literally live together and when they play you see the difference them and those are just put together for an assignment. In think Ghana football also deserves that so that is what I'm hoping for because we really need to perform well in the AFCON and I was us to play like Argentina moving forward," he said on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana show monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



The Black Stars after beating Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below



















