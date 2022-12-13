I want Hearts of Oak to win the league this season - Obed Ansah

Obed Ansah

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Obed Ansah has stated that he wants Accra Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Phobians did not start the season well which led to the firing of coach Samuel Boadu. They are currently 5th on the league table with 13 points after 8 games and are managed by Serbian coach Slavko Matic.



Accra Hearts of Oak played a friendly game against Black Galaxies to prepare for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League which went on break due to the 2022 World Cup. The Black Galaxies beat the Accra-based club 2-1. Accra Hearts of Oak will take on Nsoatreman when the league resumes on the 19th of December.



Obed Ansah played for Accra Hearts of Oak from 2009 to 2011. He made 65 appearances for the Phobians and scored 25 goals.

"My team Hearts of Oak for now because of the World Cup I don't follow the Premier League. Because of Ashantigold's case the league was paused so I was following the Europe leagues before the break came and the World Cup started," he said on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on Youtube.



"But at times I watch at home StarTimes and other places they (Hearts of Oak) is doing well but if they win the league I will be happy because I played for Hearts of Oak,"