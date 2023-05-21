'I want a world title from Dogboe' – GBA President

Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA)

Source: GNA

Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has said, he is confident of getting a world title from Isaac Dogboe before his tenure of office ends in 2025.

Mr. Kotei said at a press conference on Wednesday that Dogboe was currently the leading boxer for the country and was hopeful that he would bounce back to regain global glory by winning the world title again.



“At the GBA, Isaac is a leading champion we are counting on to bring us the world title. He is my hope and I’m praying for him because I need a world title before my tenure ends.



“I know I’m doing so well locally with my boxing league, but I need to get a world title from Isaac. I’m still supporting and praying for him to be a world champion again, while we are looking at the young ones that are coming,” he noted.



Dogboe, last month failed to become a world champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez in a WBO Super Batamweight Championship.

Mr. Neequaye said though the boxer did not win the tittle the federation was convinced Dogboe would bounce back and become a world champion again.



Mr. Dogboe expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for the support throughout the fight and promised to come back stronger.



He said, “April 1, we didn’t get what we wanted; however, I would say the loss shouldn’t stop and would not stop our progress in boxing, the most important thing now is for as to get back into the drawing board for which we are doing that, I have a plan of action and I would come back stronger”.