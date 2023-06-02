I want my son to be bigger than Asamoah Gyan – Ernest Nuamah’s mother

Ernest Nuamah and mum, Regina Nuamah

Regina Nuamah, mother of enterprising Ghanaian youth star Ernest Nuamah says with the qualities of his son, she is very optimistic he will surpass the exploits of Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Nuamah, 19, has been outstanding for Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2023, having scored nine goals in 29 appearances with four assists, was voted the Best Player of the Spring in the 2023 Superligaen.



The former Right to Dream product was presented with the award earlier on Thursday, June 1st during FC Nordsjaelland’s training session ahead of their next game.



His form has also seen him earn a maiden call-up to the Black Stars squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar later in June.



Regina said “With the way Ghanaians always hailed Asamoah Gyan, I want my son to go pass what Asamoah Gyan has done and with God on his side, he will surely achieve that to help Ghana”, she told Pepe Suarez TV.

“I always tell my son with God’s Grace; he can do more than what he has done previously. I want to encourage Ghanaians that, whatever targets he has for himself, he needs the prayers of Ghanaians to go the extra mile. With what he has done, he won’t fail Ghanaians”, she added.



Nuamah started his career with Right to Dream Academy before joining FC Nordsjaelland in January 2022.



He made his debut on April 10 2022, when he came on in the67th minute for Magnu Kofod Andersen to score an 84th minute goal in a 2–2 draw to Aarhus. He was adjudged as the team's man of the match at the end of the match.



