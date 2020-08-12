Sports News

I want to achieve something meaningful with Atletico Madrid - Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Teye Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has set his sight on winning the UEFA Champions League before he part ways with Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid after winning the league in the 2013/2014 season, has struggled domestically in recent seasons but has always impressed in the UEFA Champions League.



Partey played featured for Atletico when they lost to Real Madrid in the 2015/16 Champions League final in Lisbon.



However, the midfielder played a vital role for the team when they won the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League.



With Arsenal likely to be next destination this summer, Partey is hoping to win the Champions League with Atletico.



“I remember the first game I played, everybody was shouting and I wasn’t used to it,” he told the official club website.



“From there, I said to myself, I have to continue playing well to attract more attention because I kept on hearing names like Fernando Torres, Gabi and Koke."

“The fans were always singing their names. I said one says I hope they will be able to sing my name."



He continued, “I don’t see myself as a key player yet because I have a lot of important players ahead of me."



“My dream is to be able to reach a higher level than them, to be able to archive something they have never achieved with this team."



“It is not easy but I am sure with hard work, everything will be Ok. We’ve had a lot of difficult years and now we are in the balance. Sometimes we have a good month and sometimes we have a bad month."



“I think we are in a situation or position of building a team, a group and a family that will be able to achieve better things in the future,” he added.



Atletico Madrid will play RB Leipzig on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

