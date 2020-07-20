Sports News

I want to be a football agent when I retire – Emmanuel Akuoko

Aduana Stars captain Emmanuel Akuoko

Aduana Stars defender, Emmanuel Akuoko has set sights on becoming a football agent when he call it a quit.

The experienced centre-back recently revealed that he’s not quitting football anytime soon as he believes he has more to offer to the local game.



He is hoping to end his career in 2026 when he is 35-years old.



The 28-year old has been a constant figure for the two times Premier League winners, Aduana Stars.

In an interview with Otec FM, he said, "It’s my dream [to be a player agent] because some Kumasi based players came to Aduana through me. I want to help the youth players after my football career"



"I will be going to Dormaa with three young players which I’ve already spoken to the management of Aduana Stars about them" He added.

