I want to be a scout or coach- Agyemang-Badu

The former Udinese man scored 11 goals for the Black Stars

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stated his plans to be a scout or coach after fully retiring from football.

The 30-year-old recently announced his retirement from international football after serving for the national team for over a decade.



He revealed that being a scout or coach are options he is looking at.



“For now I haven’t made a decision [on which part of football I will operate in after retirement]. Coaching is an option but I would love to be a scout for a club. If I can be a scout for Udinese in Africa, it will be very wonderful,” he told Joy FM.

“I have a good relationship with the Udinese so I can speak to them and see how it goes. I know a lot of coaches in a lot of clubs. Coaching is my second option. I am not ready to be a CEO of a club because I don’t have experience in that level,” he added.



The former Udinese man scored 11 goals for the Black Stars. He is currently a free agent.