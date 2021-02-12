I want to be a two-time world champion – Richard Commey

Former World Champion, Richard Commey

Ghanaian boxer, Richard Oblitey Commey believes it is possible for him to become a two-time World boxing champion if he puts in the hard work.

Commey lost his International Boxing Federation [IBF] Lightweight title to Teofimo Lopez in December 2019 after an unfortunate event which saw him drop to the canvas in round 2 of the fight.



Speaking on the incident that led to his defeat in his last fight, the boxer said the referee should have given him more time to prove himself.



“I thought the referee should have given me a chance to prove myself more but things happen for a reason and it’s past now, all I have got now is to focus and win this fight and become the two-time world champion,” Commey said at a Press Conference held on Thursday, February 11, 2021.



With just a day to his next bout against Jackson Marinez, Commey is confident of a victory which can catapult him to earn another shot to become a two-time world title holder.

The Ghanaian boxer, however, noted that he’s focused on redeeming his image in Saturday’s fight.



“It’s time for redemption. There’s really nothing for me to prove in this lightweight division but it’s all about me really want to be a two-time world champion. Once I win this fight, there will be a lot of doors opened for me because the lightweight division is packed now,” Commey said.



Commey described his Dominican opponent as a great boxer who should have won his previous fight but for bad officiating.