I want to be one of the best boxers from Ghana – Duke Micah

Micah will be in action on Saturday

Ghanaian boxer Duke Micah has vowed to beat Philipino boxer John Reil Casimero on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Defending champion Casimero will battle with the 29-year-old Ghanaian boxer at the Mohegan Sun Casino in the United States.



Speaking ahead of the bout, Micah said that he hopes to add his name to the list of Ghanaian boxing greats.



Micah wants to be remembered as one of Ghana’s best boxers ever and that begins with a victory against Casimero.



He says he has spent years waiting for a shot at the world stage and will sacrifice everything for victory.



“I want to thank God for this opportunity. This is my dream and this is what I’ve been crying for, for years. I always dream of being a world champion so I thank God that I have the opportunity to fight this boxer from Philipino. I know he is a fantastic boxer but it is what I want”.



Micah said that preparations ahead of the fight have been solid and that victory will be chalked on Saturday.

“Training has been good. I have been training very well. Casimero is a great boxer and I won’t underrate him. It is my dream and this what I have been waiting for. I’m hungry for this and I’m going to bring the title back home to Ghana. I want to be one of the best boxers from Ghana”.



Micah also promised an exciting bout similar to the historic fight between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.



“This fight would be like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. I have to stick to my game plan. I expect my opponent to box and move. I’ve prepared for a couple of attacks that I think he would use. I’ve never been more ready for a fight than I am for this one.”



“I’ve improved my game so much working with Andre Rozier. The fans would see it on Saturday night, and they would become instant fans of my electrifying style. This is a big opportunity to show the world who I am. I promise I would do my best in this fight. I am extremely ready to give it all.



"My opponent is a mature boxer with good experience, But I'm going to be too strong for him. I believe I'm the best at 118-pounds," he said.