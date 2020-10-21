I want to be successful in Europe and represent my country to win trophies - Godwin Bentil

Ghana international Godwin Bentil

Source: RadioXYZonline

Ghanaian striker, Godwin Bentil, has disclosed his plans of becoming one of the successful players to play in Europe and help the Black Stars win trophies.

Speaking exclusively to Power Sports Editor, Nana Prempeh, on Power Sports Extra, the Ghanaian striker said it is the dream of every player to represent their national team and he’s not an exception, Godwin Bentil revealed.



According to him, he wants to earn a call-up into the national team through merit and hard work.



The Ghanaian footballer who plays as a forward for French club Le Havre AC on Saturday scored his first goal for the 2020/2021 season. Bentil, 19, netted four goals in seven games for the youth team of Le Havre before the season ended.



Bentil joined Le Havre in 2018 on a four-year deal from Ghanaian side Attram De Visser Soccer Academy and has so far greatly impressed the technical staff by banging in six goals and assisting four in just 11 games in 2019.

Reacting to his success in the French league, the young footballer said, discipline, hard work, dedication, and training has been the driving force of his career. He was hopeful his name would be remembered as one of the greatest footballers to ever live but stressed this will come through only with hard work and discipline.



He added the training and discipline he received at his youth side Attram De Visser Academy made his stay at the current team much easier and flexible. He also commended his team for the support he has been given over the past two years.



He said, “I want to be like Godwin Attram, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero, and others in European football. I always think of goals anytime I'm given the opportunity to prove what I have. I know and believe hard work pays.”



Bentil added, “I want Ghanaian football fans to be assured that what they saw in Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, and Asamoah Gyan, I'm here to do more so I need their support and prayers.”

Source: RadioXYZonline