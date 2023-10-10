I want to buy Nottingham Forest – McDan

Dr. Daniel McKorley popularly known as McDan

Dr. Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, a Ghanaian businessman and the CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, has declared his intent to purchase the English Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.

McKorley made this announcement during a Joy Thought Leadership seminar held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on October 9, 2023.



He revealed his long-standing affiliation with Nottingham Forest, asserting that it is the only football club he supports apart from Ghana Premier League outfit, Great Olympics.



He expressed his passion for Nottingham Forest stating that he remained loyal even during its time in the third division of English football.



"The only team I support in the world apart from Oly [Great Olympics] is Nottingham Forest, I have been a supporter of Nottingham Forest when Nottingham was even in the third division. Why?



"Because I want to buy that team. I want to buy Nottingham Forest, imagine with all this development going on,” he said.

McKorley also outlined his vision for the club, emphasizing his desire to see a significant representation of Ghanaian talent within Nottingham Forest's squad.



He envisions that his investment in the local football system will yield results, ultimately resulting in more than half of the team being comprised of Ghanaian players competing in the Premier League.



"McDan buys Nottingham Forest, and every time you see about 60% of the players [in the team] from the English league are from Ghana," he forecasted.





