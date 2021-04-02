I want to coach FC Barcelona – Richard Kingson

Legendary Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson has set sights on coaching Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper is often seen as the benchmark for top-level coaching in the country. The dream of many coaches in the country is to have a stint with the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners but the situation is different for Richard Kingson.



Olele, as he is widely known, see the Black Stars as the starting point of his coaching career and not the apex as is in the case for most Ghanaian coaches.



The former goalkeeper hopes to use the Black Stars as a launchpad to his lofty dream of handling some of the world’s most powerful clubs.



Olele told TV3 in an interview that he hopes to coach FC Barcelona in the future.



“I want to coach Barcelona because I know I have what It takes to do it, so, coaching Black Stars is not like something extraordinary,” he said.

Olele is resolute in his conviction that he has a coaching brain worthy of handling Barcelona and is hopeful of handling the Spanish giants.



Olele who once served as goalkeepers’ trainer for the Black Stars says his works exist for all to see.



“Not that I have what it takes, we all know it, and after my two years service with the Black Stars, we all saw it. Coaching Black Stars is something like coaching 2nd or 3rd division," he stressed.



