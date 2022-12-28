I want to do more impactful things in my community - Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus wants to use his career to impact Nima and all surrounding communities.

The talented youngster was given a hero's welcome when he went through the streets of Nima for the official unveiling of his mural.



Speaking at the event which also saw him being named an ambassador of Nima, Mohammed Kudus said he hopes the attention is he receiving all around the world will attract scouts to the community for other young players to have the chance to also make a career out of their talent.



“For me, I think the higher it goes the more attention it brings to the community so a lot of scouts will know we have a lot talent here.



“As time goes on and I get older I will know what I can do,” Mohammed Kudus shared.

The Ghana star added, “I’m never satisfied and I want to do more. This is just the beginning. There is more I can do and there is more impact I can bring to Nima.”



Mohammed Kudus, 22, was a star for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored two goals and provided one assist after featuring in all three Group H matches.



