Sports News

I want to emulate Mensah and Afful's success in MLS - Samuel Tetteh

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Striker Samuel Tetteh wants to follow the success story Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah in the Major League Soccer [MLS].

The 24-year-old joined New York Red Bulls on a six-month loan with an option to extend from Red Bull Salzberg.



The former WAFA player is joining a league where compatriots Afful and Mensah are household names with Columbus Crew.



“I want to emulate the success story of Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah because they are doing well with their club," the former WAFA striker told Footy-ghana.



“Over the years, they have helped their team and have been successful. I want to follow the footsteps so I can also become as successful as they are.

“Football will take you to places and you have to sell yourself in any league you find yourself. Watching them (Afful and Mensah) play for their club and being successful, I want to take a cue and sell myself as well,” Tetteh stated.



Last season, Tetteh played on loan at Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz where he scored 7 goals with 5 assists in 29 matches.



He returned to parent club Red Bull Salzburg after the spell but has been shipped him out on loan again for the next six months.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.