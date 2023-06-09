I want to finish my job at Asante Kotoko cleanly – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has indicated that he wants to end his time at the club without any issues.

According to him, he does not want to leave the club in the midst of problems and issues that will give him a bad name.



Speaking to Wontumi Sports in an interview, Nana Yaw Amponsah said “I don't know tomorrow but for me, I want to finish my job at Asante Kotoko cleanly and when we get to the bridge we will cross.”



This was in response to a question on whether he will contest in the Presidential election of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) or not.

Nana Yaw Amponsah contested the GFA Presidency in the last election but lost to Kurt Okraku.



Many believe he will give Kurt Okraku a close contest should he decide to contest this year’s polls as well.



At the moment, Nana Yaw Amponsah has not given any indication of his readiness to contest for the top GFA position.