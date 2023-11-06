I want to focus on my children - Asamoah Gyan rubbishes re-marrying suggestions

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has switched focus to the development of his children after he succeeded in securing an annulment with their mother and his now ex-wife, Gifty.

Speaking on Asempa FM in response to the judgment by the Accra High Court on October 31, 2023, Asamoah Gyan said that his immediate focus is to provide able parenting for his children.



Asamoah Gyan also disclosed his happiness with the ruling by the court and indicated that he was more than impressed.



"The reason why we went to the court was that I annulled the marriage and my wish has been granted because the things I unraveled were the truth,” he told Asempa FM, as quoted by the Daily Graphic.



He further stated that his children were “the most important thing. I am very, very happy with my life, I am a family man, my children like and love me and I also love and like all of them and so that is where my focus is."



Meanwhile, Edwin Kusi Appiah,the lawyer for Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed the one statement that pushed Asamoah Gyan to institute divorce annulment proceedings.



Speaking to Kofi TV, Kusi Appiah disclosed that Gyan had been receiving threats from the husband of his now ex-wife that his three children were not his.

The one accusation or threat that broke the camel’s back and set Gyan and his wife on the path of discord and annulment is an alleged threat by the husband of Gifty Oware that their firstborn who, per Edwin Kusi Appiah, was born in 2005 was not Gyan’s.



According to him, Asamoah Gyan, upon hearing this statement, gathered evidence and initiated proceedings to have the marriage annulled.



“Asamoah Gyan married his wife in 2013 but had been with her since 2003. He got information that prior to marrying her, the lady had married another man. Their marriage had three kids with the firstborn coming in 2005. Asamoah Gyan told me he was threatened by someone that the children, particularly the firstborn were not his and that they belonged to him (the person issuing the threat).



“That is what forced us to go to court and seek permission to conduct DNA on the kids. Thankfully, the DNA test proved that Gyan was the father of the children and he was really happy with it. Gyan was happy because he loved the children. That is the main reason Asamoah Gyan went to court,” he said.



Lawyer Kusi Appiah also disclosed that Asamoah Gyan loves the children and is happy with the ruling.



