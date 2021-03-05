I want to give Ghana the best birthday gift – Coach Zito

Coach Zito with goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Abdul Karim Zito Head Coach of the National Under-20 team, the Black Satellites has said the best birthday gift for Ghana is to win the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Under-20 Tournament in Mauritania.

Ghana would play Uganda in the finals of the competition on Saturday, March 6, which coincides with the Independence Day Celebration of Ghana.



At a pre-match press conference, Coach Zito said “Ghana is celebrating Independence Day tomorrow and the best gift me and my boys can give to Ghana is to win the trophy and present it to the President of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo.



“It is a must to win the trophy for Ghana. We are here on behalf of Ghanaians and we are keen on winning the trophy to celebrate our birthday with them.



“I don’t think there is any other befitting birthday gift for Ghana apart from the trophy,” he said at the press conference.

Coach Zito said his boys were not going to rely on the previous records of Ghana at the competition but rather focused on winning the trophy.



“It’s true we have won the trophy thrice and been to the World Cup and won but that is history.



“We have a task to perform tomorrow by winning the cup and that is a must for us,” he stated.