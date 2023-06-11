I want to help the Black Stars end trophy drought - Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ghanaian player, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ghanaian international, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has expressed his desire to help the Black Stars end their 40-year drought without winning a title.

The last time the Black Stars won a title was in 1982 in the African Cup of Nations. Since then, the Black Stars have come close to winning the glorious African title on three occasions but have not been fortunate.



According to Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, it's sad that the four-time African champions have not won a trophy in a very long while.



"It's sad that Ghana as a country, we have not won a trophy in 40 years,” Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer told GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio.



Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer who switched nationalities from Germany to Ghana disclosed in an interview with GhanaWeb that he wants to play a big role in the Black Stars' quest to end the over 40-years drought.



He noted that the current Black Stars squad wants to change the narrative and are going to do their best at the next tournament.

“The whole squad here wants to change that, we want to win a new trophy but we can only do that together and then,” he said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check.



He added, “I want to play a big role but I am a young guy I want to wait for the experienced players. I want to do my best but I know I cannot improve right now.”



Watch Sports Check with Black Stars player Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer below







