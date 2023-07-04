I want to help young players avoid contractual mistakes - Saddick Adams

Former Asante Kotoko player, Sadick Adams

Former Ghanaian Youth International, Saddick Adams has expressed his desire to guide emerging football talents in avoiding the contractual traps that he experienced.

Saddick Adams, who recently announced his retirement from the sport due to recurring injuries, had been caught in a contentious transfer deal between Atletico Madrid of Spain and Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel.



The 33-year-old is determined to lend a helping hand to up-and-coming players, particularly in terms of decision-making and securing proper representation.



He believes that with the support of agencies and managers, young players can avoid the career setbacks he encountered by making informed choices.



“That’s what I’m also trying to get into because I said in the beginning g that during our time it was difficult to have an agency or any manager who can make certain decisions.

“But I think this time there are a lot of agencies and managers who are helping the young ones to make decisions because if I had that kind of support and management, I would not have gone and signed two contacts which brought issues to my career,” Saddick Adams told Radio Gold Sports.



He added “So I’m also trying to go into that to try to educate the upcoming ones to also not make that mistakes.”



