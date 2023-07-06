I want to know the number of goals I scored in GPL - Charles Taylor demands from GFA

Charles Taylor played for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, Charles Taylor Asampong has admitted that he does not know the exact number of goals he scored throughout his career and wants the Ghana Football Association to provide him with the numbers.

Despite being known for his goal-scoring ability and assists during his active days, Taylor revealed in a recent interview that he does not know the precise number of goals he scored in the Ghana Premier League.



“I think I scored more than 67 goals for Hearts of Oak. I don’t know the exact number of goals I scored but maybe I scored more than the 67," Charles Taylor revealed on Kumasi-based Fox FM on Tuesday.



“At Kotoko, I think I scored 6 goals in one season. If you look at the way we do things here, complete data compilation has been a problem. If you compare our time to now, you can see that during our time recording of statistics like goals scored, games played by players were not there.



According to him, he wants the GFA and statisticians to provide records of his statistics.



"That is not our job as players. We should have people to be doing such work”

“Last time I went to the GFA and they showed me my Ghana Black Stars data; I played 64 matches and scored 19 goals but I did not know so I even took a screenshot of it,” Charles Taylor concluded.



Charles Taylor emphasized the importance of having dedicated individuals responsible for accurate data collection and statistics to preserve players' achievements and records.



JNA/KPE



Reports reaching GhanaWeb Entertainment Desk indicate that popular Hiplife artiste, Theophilus Tagoe, aka CASTRO is dead.



Reports of Castro’s sudden demise are still sketchy, it is widely believed that his ski boat capsized in heavy surf with a lady believed to be his girlfriend on board.

According to Starr Fm, the ace musician has been holidaying at the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada with Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan since Saturday and drowned on Sunday morning.



Castro was said to have taken one of the boats out on a cruise on the Volta Lake alongside his girlfriend, while the others continued with their relaxation at the shore.



According to the reports, the lady, who was not wearing a life jacket, suddenly fell into the lake, prompting Castro to try to rescue her.



As Castro attempted to rescue the lady, the ski boat left them in the water, according to the reports.



However, the body of the lady has yet to be recovered.

The reports have not been independently verified.



Biography of Castro



Theophilus Tagoe, aka CASTRO who hails from Takoradi, was born in 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr Coffie, an accountant at the Takoradi Harbour. He attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S in Takoradi.



Among the accolades that he won for himself, the most current one was the 2014 VGMAs award winner for Highlife Song of the Year for the song “Odo Pa”.



“Castro-the Destroyer” as he was fondly called will be remembered for his last current hit song, “Odo Pa” which features Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Djan and Kofi Kinaata, and his master class collaboration with Sarkodie on “Adonai”.

He started singing at the tender age of 10. Before he launched his debut album in 2003, he had features on hip-life group 4x4 hit track, “Sikletele” which officially introduced him into the local music scene. Just like his current album, “Sradinam” in no time became one of the favourite hits for many Ghanaians.



Later he proved his superiority when he featured on the beat maker, J-Q of Q-Lex promotion’s compilation which also featured great rappers like, Buk Bak, 4X4, Pop Skinny.



And then later, with Okra, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, Dogo and others, they came out with execution diary under the execution record label



Just before his current mega blaster “toffee”, Castro had given his voice on Buk Bak’s album which also made a great impact in the music arena.



His dream was to retire and become a producer. His vision was to help bring talented hidden young artiste to limelight. He believes that by becoming a producer, he would tap the young talented artiste and groom them for the market.