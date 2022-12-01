I want to leave a mark at the World Cup - Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has stated that he wants to leave a mark at the 2022 World Cup. Kudus has played a starring role for Ghana in the tournament so far.

The 22-year-old Ajax attacker has received a lot of praise from former players and supporters. Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 thanks to two goals from Mohammed Kudus. After the match, FIFA named him Man of the Match and he also received Tecno man of the match award.



Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are also monitoring the talented midfielder at the ongoing tournament.



Mohammed Kudus who made his debut in November 2019, has played 20 times and scored 11 goals for the Black Stars.

Kudus attempted to force a move to Everton during the summer transfer window but the deal couldn’t materialise.



"If you grow up and get to this stage you will want to leave a mark and perform in this (tournament). Making my debut was a dream come true but I also wanted to leave a mark," he said.



Kudus is expected to play a key role for Ghana against Uruguay on Friday.