I want to make Kotoko the economic capital of Asanteman - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO, Asante Kotoko

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says he wants to make the club an economic colossus of Asanteman.

The young football administrator is bent on making the Ghanaian giants economically self sufficient and viable so that it will trickle down to the local Kumasi and Asante economy.



He says he wants to complement the efforts of the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II by making Kotoko great again.



”I want Kotoko to be the economic wheel for Asanteman just like Real Madrid is to Madrid,” he said during an interview on Opemsuo Radio.



”In the coming years, this will complement the standout effort of the King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” he added.



The Porcupine Warriors have so far secured nine sponsorship deals under the leadership of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Kotoko currently are second on the league standings with 35 points after matchday21, one adrift leaders Medeama SC.

Ticketlake is the ninth sponsorship deal secured by Nana Yaw Amponsah since taking the Kotoko CEO job.



Below is the list of sponsorships and partnership agreements.



1.InStat Sport – a soccer statistics firm



2.Errea – official kits suppliers for 3 seasons



3.Veo – a video technology group that allows clubs to have high-quality videos for purposes of analysis



4. Adonko Next Level Energy Drink – official energy drink partner of Kotoko for 3 seasons

5.Hisense – Household Electronic Partner of Kotoko for 3 seasons



6.CEEK VR – A virtual reality video streaming service that allows you to watch live events and many more for 3 seasons



7.StarLife Assurance and Star Assurance – official life insurance partner and general insurance provider for 5 seasons.



8. Cedar Point Pharmacy – Official pharmaceutical partner of the club.



9. Ticketlake – Official matchday ticketing partner