I want to make a difference with Black Stars - Anim Cudjoe

Asante Kotoko wonderkid, Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Asante Kotoko wonderkid, Matthew Anim Cudjoe, says he is patiently waiting for a call up to the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars.

Anim Cudjoe is on a year loan at Asante Kotoko from Young Apostles.



The 16-year-old made a huge impression in the truncated Ghana Premier League and he is famously remembered for his awesome display against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to him, he is patiently waiting for a call up to the Black Stars as he set his sight of making a difference with the team.



“I want to make a difference with the Black Stars and I am patiently waiting for the opportunity to showcase my talent. I know it would happen soon. I’m waiting for the day the national team coach would present to me an opportunity to excel,” he told the GNA Sports in an interview.

The youngster stated that he was never under pressure to deliver despite the odds when playing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



“It is true Kotoko and Hearts are the biggest clubs in the country and playing for them comes with a lot of pressure but I was never intimidated by the huge followers. I am rather motivated when I see a huge crowd. I want to entertain them and make them happy with my style of play,” Anim Cudjoe said.



Anim Cudjoe has already played for the national under-20 team at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, and was a revelation in the abortive league.

