Sports News

I want to play for Barcelona – Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwa

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah, has shared that he would love to feature for Spanish giants, FC Barcelona having been a longtime admirer of the five-time European Champions.

The former WAFA versatile defender who recently expressed readiness to feature for the national team said he is aiming to play for Barcelona before he calls it a quit.



Before the cancellation of the season, the mercurial defender had a scintillating performance for the Ogya Boys amassing some Man of the Match awards in some games.

“My wish is to play in the Spanish La Liga. Hopefully, featuring for my dream club FC Barcelona before I retire”. He told Kwaku Osei TV

