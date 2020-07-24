Sports News

I want to play for Kotoko after Medeama - Richard Boadu

Medeama SC midfielder Richard Boadu

Medeama SC midfielder Richard Boadu 'Agadas' expressed his desire to put on the red shirt of Kumasi Asante Kotoko if he decides to leave the Tarkwa-based outfit.

Boadu has revealed his long-term admiration for the club and wants to represent them in the near future.



He has been an important player for Medeama and has been reportedly linked to several clubs but his preference will be Kotoko.

“I support a team I play for but Asante Kotoko is a team that I would want to play one day. I was born and bred in Kumasi. Kotoko is a club in Ghana I would like to play after Medeama if I don’t travel outside,” Richard Boadu ‘Agadas’ revealed.



He played 14 matches for Medeama before the cancellation of the league.

