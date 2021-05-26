I want to play in the Bundesliga next season – Rahman Chibsah

Ghanaian midfielder, Rahman Chibsah

Ghanaian midfielder, Rahman Chibsah, says he is looking forward to the new Bundesliga season with newly promoted side Bochum.

The 28-year-old joined Bochum on a two-year contract as a free agent after parting ways with Turkish side Gaziantep but struggled for game time in the just-ended season.



Rahman revealed that he joined Bochum because the club were keen on signing him despite receiving offers from other Italian clubs.



“I went to Turkey but things didn’t work out like the way I expected. In the first six months, things went well but in the second part of the season things didn’t go as I expected because the President of the club was changed so I was excluded from the squad after some misunderstanding", he explained why he terminated his contract with the Turkish club in an interview on Happy 98.9FM with host Ohene-Bampoe Brenya.



“I went back to Italy and the option was Bochum and some Italian clubs. Bochum were keen to sign me so they presented their plans and target to qualify for the Bundesliga. In 11 years they had failed to qualify to the Bundesliga. They needed a player of my caliber and quality so they pushed to sign me which I accepted”.



The former Ghana U-20 midfielder revealed that he found it difficult settling in the squad after joining Bochum.

“I joined the team after pre-season so things started slowly. Joining Bochum was because I wanted to get a new experience”.



“The Bundesliga is one of the top leagues in Europe, now I want to stay honestly but you never know”.



Rahman is still open to a Black Stars call up after already making two appearances for the senior national team.



“It is always a dream to play for the senior national team. It is a massive achievement for yourself and your family. Everybody wants to get that chance to represent your country”.



Bochum have qualified to the German top-flight for the 2021/22 Bundesliga season.