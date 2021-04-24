I want to play more matches in the Ghana Premier League - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan has insisted that he wants to play more games for his outfit in the Ghana Premier League after a slow start at the club.

Gyan joined the Money Bag club Prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season but has seen limited playing time due to injuries.



The striker has been declared fit for the second round of the campaign.



Speaking to Metro TV ahead of his side’s game against Dreams FC, Gyan stated his wish to make more appearances for the club in the second round.

“I want to play more matches in the Ghana Premier League but injuries have been a problem. Now that I have recovered I have tried to use the few friendly matches we have played to stay fit."



“I try to stick to the basics to boost my confidence so that during the weekend I will be okay to play.”



Cities will host Dreams FC on matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League.