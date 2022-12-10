'I want to say a huge thank you for the unconditional support' - Partey on World Cup exit

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has apologized to Ghanaians for the shambolic performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The midfielder also thanked Ghanaian fans both home and abroad for their massive support and love to the Black Stars team during their stay in Doha for the FIFA Mundial.



According to him, it was the biggest wish of the Black Stars team to give Ghanaians something to cheer about but unfortunately it didn’t go as they planned.



“It was our biggest wish to give Ghanaians something to cheer about but unfortunately it didn’t go as we wanted.”



“I want to say a huge thank you for the unconditional support from home and across the world.”



“With the support of God we will come back stronger.” he wrote on Twitter.

Partey came under severe scrutiny and criticism following his performances at the World Cup which was termed and described as average by so many pundits and football enthusiasts.



A 2-0 win for Uruguay in their Group H decider with Ghana prevented the Black Stars from enacting any sort of revenge for their quarter-final loss at the 2010 World Cup, but this pulsating victory for La Celeste at the 2022 edition came with a heavy price.



South Korea’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the corresponding group stage decider saw them leapfrog both Uruguay and Ghana late on, meaning they’ll progress to the last 16, and send both of these sides home despite Uruguay’s victory.



The build-up to the match had been dominated by Luis Suarez’s handball right at the end of extra-time in their 2010 knockout match. Asamoah Gyan’s miss proved fatal for Ghana 12 years ago, but captain Andre Ayew, the only remaining player from the 2010 squad, couldn’t avenge.