Sports News Sun, 13 Sep 2020

I want to score more goals at Porto – Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Kelvin Owusu?resize=1000%2C540&ssl=1 Ghana international, Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Ghana international, Kelvin Owusu Boateng, has said that he is eager to score more goals for the B team of Portuguese giants, FC Porto.

The 20-year-old attacker joined FC Porto ‘B’ on a season-long loan deal from fellow Portugal club, CD Aves in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Kelvin Owusu Boateng said he wants to leave a mark at the end of his loan spell.

“Honestly, I want to leave a mark at the club [FC Porto ‘B’] during my loan spell,” Owusu Boateng told Kickgh.com

“I can comment on my future at the end of the season."

“I want to do what I know how to do best…scoring for the club to achieve its objectives this season."

“I’m hoping to contribute more goals for a successful campaign”, he concluded.

Boateng would be in contention to make his debut for FC Porto ‘B’ as they travel to face Varzim today.

Source: My News GH

