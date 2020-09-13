Sports News

I want to score more goals at Porto – Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Ghana international, Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Ghana international, Kelvin Owusu Boateng, has said that he is eager to score more goals for the B team of Portuguese giants, FC Porto.

The 20-year-old attacker joined FC Porto ‘B’ on a season-long loan deal from fellow Portugal club, CD Aves in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Kelvin Owusu Boateng said he wants to leave a mark at the end of his loan spell.



“Honestly, I want to leave a mark at the club [FC Porto ‘B’] during my loan spell,” Owusu Boateng told Kickgh.com



“I can comment on my future at the end of the season."

“I want to do what I know how to do best…scoring for the club to achieve its objectives this season."



“I’m hoping to contribute more goals for a successful campaign”, he concluded.



Boateng would be in contention to make his debut for FC Porto ‘B’ as they travel to face Varzim today.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.