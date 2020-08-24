Sports News

I want to stay at Spezia - Emmanuel Gyasi reveals

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, has revealed that he prefers to stay at the club next season after a fantastic campaign.

The Ghanaian helped the side to Serie A promotion after a number of impressive performances as a striker and winger.



"I owe a lot to everyone; I had to adapt for a while to be a center forward, not my role. I got over this too. I never gave up and now I enjoy a Serie A that was in my dreams when I started playing. From November to February we entered 13 games without defeat. I talked about it with Elio Capradossi, I said it clearly, we can do it," he told Tuttosport.

"From that moment I believed in it a lot. Yesterday's dinner? I saw comrades cry, a fantastic group. Angelozzi told us moving words. It is perhaps the best year for all of us. The future? We will decide peacefully, I'd like to stay. Spezia has given me so much."



He scored nine goals and added three assists in the Serie B last season.

