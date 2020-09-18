'I want to thank everyone for helping me along the way' - Yunus Musah

Ghana international, Yunus Musah

Valencia youngster, Yunus Musah has expressed gratitude to everyone who has helped his young career so far.

The 17-year-old made his La Liga debut last weekend against Levante and he impressed everyone with his performance.



In an interview with the Valencia media, he promised to keep working hard on his game.

“The other players always help me, every day, to improve. I also want to improve, it's just one game and more needs to be done,”he explained.



“I want to thank everyone for helping me along the way, I hope to continue like this and improve every day. It's incredible, I just wanted to enjoy, is what the coach told me, enjoy and work hard, as I know how to do. It was a very good experience, I enjoyed it a lot and also with the luck of winning the game ”, he added.

